West Keeps a Close Eye on PM Modi's Moscow Visit

Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged Western intrigue over PM Narendra Modi's imminent visit to Russia. Modi's agenda includes discussions with President Putin on Indo-Pacific issues, a cultural event celebrating Indo-Russian ties, and the 22nd India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit, marking their first meeting since 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 08:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 08:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov revealed Sunday that the West is keenly observing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Russia on July 8-9, according to Russia-based news agency Tass. 'Their close monitoring means they attach great importance to it,' Peskov remarked.

During his Moscow trip, PM Modi will engage in talks with President Putin on regional and global issues, with special focus on Indo-Pacific developments, noted Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra. Modi's itinerary includes interactions with the Indian community and a Kremlin visit, followed by high-level discussions with Putin.

A vibrant cultural event featuring Russian artists trained in Kathak dance will highlight Indo-Russian cultural ties. This event, coinciding with Modi's visit during the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, underscores the enduring relationship between the two nations.

Russian artist Natalia expressed her excitement, stating, 'Performing Kathak in front of PM Modi is a dream come true.' India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, emphasized the significance of this visit, noting the expanded relations and the three-year gap since the last summit.

Kumar added that this summit is critical for discussing bilateral ties and mutual regional issues. The tradition of holding annual summits continues, with the last one taking place in December 2021 when President Putin visited New Delhi.

