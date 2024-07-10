India's Vital Role in Global Peace Highlighted During PM Modi's Austria Visit

India is an 'important, influential and credit-worthy' country capable of playing a 'more than important' role in global peace processes, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Wednesday. Speaking at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vienna, Nehammer lauded India's participation in the Swiss Peace Summit on Ukraine.

'Today, we discussed stronger commitments and the potential revival of the peace process. PM Modi and I examined India's unique position in the Global South,' Nehammer stated. 'India, the world's largest democracy, holds significant influence, especially for Austria, concerning peace processes and future summits. Austria, as a neutral EU member, offers a venue for dialogue.'

Nehammer expressed interest in PM Modi's assessment of Russia's intentions. 'Prior to Austria, PM Modi visited Russian President Vladimir Putin. His insights on Russia's intention are crucial for our mutual objective of achieving comprehensive, just, and lasting peace, in line with the UN Charter,' he said.

Nehammer added that Austria maintains constant communication with the European Union. 'I spoke with Charles Michel, President of the European Council, about our perspectives. It's vital for the EU to support a free and prosperous Ukraine. Austria is contributing substantially, including 250 million euros in bilateral aid,' he noted.

PM Modi's visit to Austria is the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 41 years since Indira Gandhi in 1983. The visit follows Modi's two-day official trip to Russia, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of India-Austria diplomatic relations.

