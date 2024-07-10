Fujairah Ruler Honors Award-Winning Media Delegation

In a formal ceremony held at Al Rumaila, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, honored Nasser Muhammed Al Yamahi, Director-General of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, and his delegation for their recent accolades at the Arab Radio and TV Festival in Tunisia.

Sheikh Hamad received a comprehensive briefing on the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority's impactful participation in the event and the notable awards secured by the authority's programs and productions.

Expressing gratitude, Al Yamahi lauded the Ruler of Fujairah for the invaluable support extended towards the cultural and media landscape in the region, emphasizing that this backing has been pivotal in achieving their recent success.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)