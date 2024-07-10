Left Menu

Fujairah Ruler Honors Award-Winning Media Delegation

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah congratulated Nasser Muhammed Al Yamahi and his team for their success at the Arab Radio and TV Festival in Tunisia. The Ruler praised the authority's contributions and reaffirmed his support for culture and media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:14 IST
Fujairah Ruler Honors Award-Winning Media Delegation
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a formal ceremony held at Al Rumaila, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, honored Nasser Muhammed Al Yamahi, Director-General of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, and his delegation for their recent accolades at the Arab Radio and TV Festival in Tunisia.

Sheikh Hamad received a comprehensive briefing on the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority's impactful participation in the event and the notable awards secured by the authority's programs and productions.

Expressing gratitude, Al Yamahi lauded the Ruler of Fujairah for the invaluable support extended towards the cultural and media landscape in the region, emphasizing that this backing has been pivotal in achieving their recent success.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024