Pope Francis Critiques Trump and Harris, Labels Upcoming US Elections a Choice Between 'Two Evils'

Pope Francis issued a sharp critique of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, condemning their respective stances on immigration and abortion. He described the upcoming US elections as a choice between the "lesser of two evils," according to CNN.

Francis questioned, "Who is the lesser of two evils? That lady or that gentleman? I don't know," during a press conference aboard the papal plane, urging voters to deeply reflect on their decision.

Known for his outspoken political views, Francis aims to make the Catholic Church more inclusive. He persistently opposes abortion, which he labels as the intentional ending of human life, but also emphasizes the importance of addressing immigration alongside other life-related issues.

"To send migrants away is terrible; it is evil. To end a child's life in the womb is an assassination," Francis stated. Previously, he has supported progressive stances such as forgiving abortions, same-sex blessings, and climate change awareness.

Francis has contested views by some US Catholic bishops who prioritize abortion over other issues, advocating that migrant welfare is equally crucial. In 2016, he criticized Trump's border wall proposal as "not Christian."

In 2021, amid debates over denying communion to public figures supporting abortion, Francis called for a pastoral approach, stating he never refused communion to anyone. He also addressed views on couples preferring pets over children, echoing sentiments similar to Sen JD Vance, according to CNN.

Christian Catholic opinions vary. Pew Research shows 52% of registered Catholic voters lean Republican, while 44% lean Democrat. In the 2020 election, 50% supported Biden, and 49% backed Trump. Despite political divides, 61% of Catholics believe abortion should be legal in most cases.

