"Neighbours must maintain congenial attitude": Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's Deputy Ameer on ties with India

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 14 (ANI) Jamaat-e-Islami, the largest Islamic political party in Bangladesh, has said that Dhaka and New Delhi must work together in a congenial manner to ensure peace and tranquillity prevails in the region. Speaking exclusively to ANI in Dhaka, Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, Deputy Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami said that Bangladesh has always been sincere in this regard.

"Nobody has the choice of changing its neighbour. That is why all the neighbours should maintain a congenial positive attitude and atmosphere so that peace and tranquillity may prevail between the neighbouring countries," the Bangladesh party leader said. In 2013, The Jamaat-e-Islami was prevented from contesting elections after its registration was revoked in by the Bangladesh Election Commission after a High Court order. The Jamaat had appealed against the order but the Supreme Court of Bangladesh upheld the order in 2023.

On August 1 this year, the Jamaat-e-Islami and its affiliated organisations were banned by Sheikh Hasina, four days before she stepped down as premier and fled to India. Her government banned the party through an executive order accussing the Jamaat of being involved in violent protests across the country. Bangladesh's interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus lifted the ban on the party. The party's deputy Ameer says it favours good relations with India.

"Bangladesh is always willing to maintain an equal and respectful relationship with all the neighbours specially the biggest one India on the basis of equality, equity and self-determination and self-respect", he said. The Jamaat has also lent support to a reported meeting that is likely to be held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Muhammad Yunus in the United States.

The Deputy Ameer of the Jamaat Mohammad Taher said, "The meeting should be on sincerity basis and from the core of the heart". A month ago, a student-led movement ousted Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, after weeks of protests and clashes that killed over 600 people. Hasina, 76, fled to India on August 5 and an interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.

The interim authority in Bangladesh has set up a special court to try Hasina for her alleged crimes. The Jamaat says it appeals to the Indian government to repatriate Seikh Hasina to Bangladesh. "Hasina should be brought back to Bangladesh and she should face the judgement. So, we ask the Indian government to send her back to face the courts," Muhammad Taher said.

The Deputy Ameer of the Jamaat also denied reports of the minority Hindu community being the target of violent attacks during the student led uprising against Sheikh Hasina. The Jamaat leader said that Jamaat had always believed in safeguarding minorities. "Most of the incidents were more political than communal. Jamaat-E-Islami is always against these types of heinous activities and Jamaat never believes in communal disharmony," Taher said.

"This time, Jamaat immediately sent their workers to guard the Hindu temples and shops and houses of the minority people. Jamaat leadership also visited Hindu temples and had meeting with the Hindu leaderships from Centre Dhaka up to the periphery level," he said. Earlier on August 30, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that India must find a ground of mutual interest with Bangladesh and India would deal with "the government of the day.".

"Since Bangladesh's independence, our relationship has gone up and down, and it is natural that we will deal with the government of the day. But we also have to recognise that there are political changes, and they can be disruptive. And clearly here we have to look for mutuality of interest," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. (ANI)

