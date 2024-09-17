Netanyahu Meets US Envoy Over Security Concerns Near Lebanon
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu met US envoy Amos Hochstein, emphasizing the need for fundamental security changes before returning evacuated Israelis to areas near Lebanon. Netanyahu appreciated US support but stressed that Israel would take necessary measures to ensure safety.
- Israel
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened with U.S. President's special envoy, Amos Hochstein, at the Israeli military's headquarters in Tel Aviv on Monday.
In their discussions, Netanyahu firmly underscored the impossibility of resettling Israelis evacuated from regions near Lebanon without substantial security improvements in the north.
The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for U.S. backing, reiterating that Israel would take whatever steps necessary to safeguard its citizens and secure the safe return of northern residents to their homes.
