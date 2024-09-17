Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Echoes PM Modi's Call for Diplomacy Over War

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, strongly reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for diplomacy over conflict by emphasizing the importance of peaceful resolution during a recent statement. Puri encouraged all peace-loving nations to back PM Modi's call for diplomacy over war.

Highlighting India's proactive steps under its G20 Presidency, Puri noted efforts to push for a ceasefire and peaceful resolution in conflict zones. He referenced PM Modi's past statements and meetings, including those with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders, to stress India's continuous push for peace.

Puri dismissed reports of US pressure on India over its cooperation with Russia and pointed out that Europe still buys more Russian energy than India. He underscored the stability a diplomatic approach brings to global markets and reaffirmed India's stance on resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)