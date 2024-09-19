Left Menu

US Backs Israel Amid Lebanon Communication Device Explosions

Amidst communication device explosions in Lebanon, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin talked to Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant to review regional security. Austin reiterated US support for Israel and stressed efforts to de-escalate tensions and secure a Gaza ceasefire deal. Coordinated attacks killed at least 20 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:36 IST
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant (Photo/@SecDef/@yoavgallant). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In response to recent communication device explosions in Lebanon, United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III held talks with Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant on Wednesday, focusing on regional security developments. Austin affirmed unwavering US support for Israel against threats from Iran, Hezbollah, and other regional partners.

The Pentagon released a statement emphasizing Austin's call for de-escalation across the region and his focus on achieving a Gaza ceasefire deal to bring home hostages held by Hamas. Austin reiterated the US commitment to deterring regional adversaries and achieving a diplomatic resolution to the Israel-Lebanon border conflict, allowing civilians on both sides to return home.

Coordinated attacks in Lebanon targeting communication devices resulted in severe casualties, with at least 20 people dead and over 450 injured, as reported by Al Jazeera. These attacks followed a similar explosion a day earlier, killing 12 and injuring more than 2800 people.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant declared a new phase in the conflict, focusing on the northern arena. Gallant emphasized the need to ensure the safety of Israel's northern communities and called for changes in the security situation to facilitate their return home.

Hezbollah blamed Israel for the pager explosions and vowed retribution, while Lebanese officials urged citizens to discard pagers. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

