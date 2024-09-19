US Backs Israel Amid Lebanon Communication Device Explosions

In response to recent communication device explosions in Lebanon, United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III held talks with Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant on Wednesday, focusing on regional security developments. Austin affirmed unwavering US support for Israel against threats from Iran, Hezbollah, and other regional partners.

The Pentagon released a statement emphasizing Austin's call for de-escalation across the region and his focus on achieving a Gaza ceasefire deal to bring home hostages held by Hamas. Austin reiterated the US commitment to deterring regional adversaries and achieving a diplomatic resolution to the Israel-Lebanon border conflict, allowing civilians on both sides to return home.

Coordinated attacks in Lebanon targeting communication devices resulted in severe casualties, with at least 20 people dead and over 450 injured, as reported by Al Jazeera. These attacks followed a similar explosion a day earlier, killing 12 and injuring more than 2800 people.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant declared a new phase in the conflict, focusing on the northern arena. Gallant emphasized the need to ensure the safety of Israel's northern communities and called for changes in the security situation to facilitate their return home.

Hezbollah blamed Israel for the pager explosions and vowed retribution, while Lebanese officials urged citizens to discard pagers. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)