UAE's MoEI Unveils Federal Roads Service Platform Streamlining NOC Processes

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) of the UAE has launched the Federal Roads Service Platform aimed at issuing and renewing NOC for road works, in alignment with the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme. The Assistant Undersecretary for the Federal Infrastructure Assets Sector, Mohamed Almail, stated that the new platform will tackle government bureaucracy and improve customer service efficiency.

The platform significantly simplifies the process of issuing and renewing NOCs. It reduces the required documents from eight to three, cuts the number of procedures from 26 to 13, and halves the service time for issuance from 14 to seven days. For renewals, procedures are reduced from 11 to three, and service time is cut from four days to instant issuance with no document attachments needed. The Federal Infrastructure Assets Sector has hosted multiple gatherings to include customer and private sector input in shaping the future of these services.

Launched in early 2024, the UAE's Zero Government Bureaucracy programme aims to revamp the current bureaucratic structure to enhance service efficiency and quality. The programme mandates the elimination of at least 2,000 government measures, halves the time required for procedures, and eradicates unnecessary bureaucracy by the end of 2024.

