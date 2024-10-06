Left Menu

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi's Strategic Visit to Norway

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, embarks on an official visit to Norway, engaging in high-level discussions aimed at enhancing UAE-Norway cooperation. Accompanied by a UAE delegation, Sheikh Khaled meets Norway's Crown Prince and Prime Minister to explore new collaboration opportunities.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi's Strategic Visit to Norway
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrived in Norway on an official visit (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Norway

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has commenced an official visit to Norway, marking a significant diplomatic occasion aimed at strengthening ties between the UAE and Norway.

Upon his arrival, Sheikh Khaled is slated to engage in dialogues with prominent Norwegian figures, including Crown Prince Haakon Magnus and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. The meetings are expected to delve into strategies for bolstering bilateral cooperation across critical sectors.

A robust delegation accompanies Sheikh Khaled on this visit, comprising key UAE officials such as Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan and Reem Al Hashimy, to support the discussions and reinforce strategic alliances in areas of mutual interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

