Left Menu

India-Canada Relations: Calls for Action Amidst Diplomacy

On the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Laos, discussions between PM Modi and Canadian PM Trudeau lacked substance, according to sources. India urges Canada to take concrete action against anti-India activities on Canadian soil. Relations remain tense, affected by past allegations against India in Nijjar's case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 22:02 IST
India-Canada Relations: Calls for Action Amidst Diplomacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the recent ASEAN Summit in Laos, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau reportedly did not engage in substantial discussions. Sources close to the matter emphasized that India continues to demand that anti-India activities be curtailed on Canadian soil and that firm actions be taken against those promoting violence and extremism.

Trudeau acknowledged a brief interaction with PM Modi, stating, "I emphasized that there is work that we need to do." However, he refrained from sharing details about their conversation, insisting that upholding the rule of law and Canadian safety remains a fundamental government responsibility. Indian sources, meanwhile, indicate dissatisfaction with the perceived lack of tangible action from Canada against anti-India factions.

The diplomatic friction between the nations was further aggravated last year when Trudeau made allegations in Parliament about India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which India has vehemently denied, labeling them as "absurd" and "motivated." Nijjar, declared a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was assassinated outside a Surrey Gurdwara in June of the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024