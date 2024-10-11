India-Canada Relations: Calls for Action Amidst Diplomacy

During the recent ASEAN Summit in Laos, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau reportedly did not engage in substantial discussions. Sources close to the matter emphasized that India continues to demand that anti-India activities be curtailed on Canadian soil and that firm actions be taken against those promoting violence and extremism.

Trudeau acknowledged a brief interaction with PM Modi, stating, "I emphasized that there is work that we need to do." However, he refrained from sharing details about their conversation, insisting that upholding the rule of law and Canadian safety remains a fundamental government responsibility. Indian sources, meanwhile, indicate dissatisfaction with the perceived lack of tangible action from Canada against anti-India factions.

The diplomatic friction between the nations was further aggravated last year when Trudeau made allegations in Parliament about India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which India has vehemently denied, labeling them as "absurd" and "motivated." Nijjar, declared a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was assassinated outside a Surrey Gurdwara in June of the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)