Unrest in Punjab: Protests Over Alleged Rape Incident Escalate

Protests across Pakistan's Punjab province intensified after an alleged rape incident, leading to violence and vandalism. A security guard was killed, campuses were attacked, and a murder case was filed. Social media fueled the demonstrations, while authorities closed colleges and pursued those responsible for inciting unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:32 IST
Representative Image (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Pakistan's Punjab province, protests erupted following a reported rape incident in Lahore, intensifying into a wave of violence, vandalism, and arson across multiple cities. The turmoil led to the death of a security guard and severe damage to several campuses of a private college. Authorities responded with a murder charge as tensions flared.

Clashes between protesters and law enforcement were reported, notably at the Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC) properties, where fires broke out at Lahore's Campus 11. Social media played a significant role in mobilizing protestors, with various student organizations expressing solidarity with the demonstrators demanding accountability from college authorities.

The unrest spread to other towns, including Gujrat and Lalamusa, resulting in widespread damage and loot. In the face of escalating violence, the local administration ordered the closure of colleges, and a crackdown led to numerous arrests. Accusations of political motivations behind the protests emerged amid the unfolding chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

