India Criticizes Canada: 26 Extradition Requests Ignored Amid Diplomatic Tensions

India has criticized Canada for its inaction on 26 outstanding extradition requests and numerous provisional arrest demands, spanning over a decade. These requests involve criminals and anti-India elements residing in Canada, according to the Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal.

Jaiswal highlighted in a press briefing that despite warnings and shared intelligence, including information on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Canadian authorities have not taken appropriate action. This, he suggests, shows a contradiction in Canada's stance as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) now accuses the same individuals of crimes committed on Canadian soil.

The diplomatic friction escalated when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged Indian diplomats' involvement in collecting intelligence for the Bishnoi gang, linked to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Trudeau acknowledged that only intelligence, not proof, has been shared with India. In response, India withdrew its High Commissioner and other diplomats from Canada, citing a lack of trust in the safety of its officials there.

