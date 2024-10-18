India Extends Timely Support to Lebanon Amid West Asia Crisis
India promptly dispatched humanitarian aid of 33 tonnes, including medicines, to Lebanon amidst escalating conflict in West Asia. Lebanon’s Ambassador acknowledges India's longstanding friendship and proactive support, while urging US intervention in the crisis. India's commitment to peacekeepers' safety along the Lebanon-Israel border is also emphasized.
- Country:
- India
India has reaffirmed its position as a global first responder in times of crisis, rapidly dispatching humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid the tumultuous war in West Asia. Lebanon's Ambassador to India, Rabie Narsh, praised India's timely intervention during a press briefing, acknowledging the longstanding camaraderie between the two nations extending back seven decades.
Highlighting the proactive measures taken by India, Narsh noted the 30 tonnes of essential medicines offered without delay, as India continues to bolster international relations. In a broader geopolitical context, he called for a re-evaluation of US support for Israel, referring to the US's significant influence in halting aggression in the region.
With a critical eye on the ongoing conflict, Narsh hopes the impending US presidential election will usher in an administration capable of changing course toward peace. Meanwhile, India's latest shipment of 11 tonnes of medical supplies underlines its commitment to humanitarian efforts, while stressing the safety of UN peacekeepers stationed along the volatile Blue Line.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Lebanon: Palestinian American Killed in Israeli Airstrike
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Central Beirut Amidst Intensified Conflict
Escalation in the Middle East: Tensions Intensify After Israeli Air Strikes in Beirut
Middle East Tensions: OPEC’s Balancing Act Amidst Israeli-Iranian Conflict
Escalating Tensions: Israel and Hezbollah's Deadliest Day