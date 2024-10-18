Left Menu

India Extends Timely Support to Lebanon Amid West Asia Crisis

India promptly dispatched humanitarian aid of 33 tonnes, including medicines, to Lebanon amidst escalating conflict in West Asia. Lebanon’s Ambassador acknowledges India's longstanding friendship and proactive support, while urging US intervention in the crisis. India's commitment to peacekeepers' safety along the Lebanon-Israel border is also emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:54 IST
Lebanon Ambassador to India, Rabie Narsh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

India has reaffirmed its position as a global first responder in times of crisis, rapidly dispatching humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid the tumultuous war in West Asia. Lebanon's Ambassador to India, Rabie Narsh, praised India's timely intervention during a press briefing, acknowledging the longstanding camaraderie between the two nations extending back seven decades.

Highlighting the proactive measures taken by India, Narsh noted the 30 tonnes of essential medicines offered without delay, as India continues to bolster international relations. In a broader geopolitical context, he called for a re-evaluation of US support for Israel, referring to the US's significant influence in halting aggression in the region.

With a critical eye on the ongoing conflict, Narsh hopes the impending US presidential election will usher in an administration capable of changing course toward peace. Meanwhile, India's latest shipment of 11 tonnes of medical supplies underlines its commitment to humanitarian efforts, while stressing the safety of UN peacekeepers stationed along the volatile Blue Line.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

