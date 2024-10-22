Left Menu

UNDP Report Warns Gaza's Development Set Back by 69 Years Amid War Impact

A UNDP report reveals that war has pushed back Gaza's development by up to 69 years. Addressing economic restrictions, promoting recovery, and investing in reconstruction are vital for progress. Without such measures, reliance on humanitarian aid will not suffice for the economy to regain pre-war levels by 2034.

The recent report from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) illustrates a dire picture for Gaza, highlighting that the impacts of ongoing conflict have regressed development by nearly seven decades. This setback underscores urgent needs for economic reforms and development to prevent dependency on humanitarian aid.

The report outlines a path for recovery, recommending a blend of humanitarian support and strategic investments to restore the Palestinian economy. Key strategies include lifting economic sanctions and creating an environment conducive to rebuilding efforts. Such measures could align economic progress with Palestinian development visions by 2034.

UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner emphasized the challenges of economic revival without comprehensive recovery strategies. A focal scenario within the report, the 'Non-Restricted Early Recovery' initiative, highlights potential outcomes if restrictions on Palestinian workers are lifted, and financial resources are redirected to enable recovery, predicting an annual productivity improvement and development revitalization.

