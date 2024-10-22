Israeli Security Thwarts Iranian Assassination Plot
Israeli authorities uncovered an Iranian plan to assassinate key Israeli figures, including scientists and mayors. Seven suspects, all from Jerusalem's Beit Safafa neighborhood, were arrested. They were recruited to attack prominent Israeli targets, with financial incentives offered by Iranian agents to carry out various subversive activities.
In a major security success, Israeli authorities have prevented an Iranian-backed assassination plot targeting high-profile Israeli figures, announced the Israel Security Agency, also known as Shin Bet. The foiled scheme involved scientists, mayors, and senior defense officials identified as key targets.
Seven individuals, including Israeli nationals residing in the Arab neighborhood of Beit Safafa in Jerusalem, were arrested. The suspects, from an area intersected by the 1949 armistice line known as the Green Line, intended to attack a senior scientist and the mayor of a prominent city.
The arrest operation revealed plans to commit various criminal acts, including arson in Jerusalem's Ein Kerem neighborhood, intelligence gathering, and targeting a police car. Evidence found included fake police identification and substantial cash, while it was reported that this plot was linked to Iranian agents offering substantial financial remuneration.
