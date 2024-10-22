Israeli Security Thwarts Iranian Assassination Plot

In a major security success, Israeli authorities have prevented an Iranian-backed assassination plot targeting high-profile Israeli figures, announced the Israel Security Agency, also known as Shin Bet. The foiled scheme involved scientists, mayors, and senior defense officials identified as key targets.

Seven individuals, including Israeli nationals residing in the Arab neighborhood of Beit Safafa in Jerusalem, were arrested. The suspects, from an area intersected by the 1949 armistice line known as the Green Line, intended to attack a senior scientist and the mayor of a prominent city.

The arrest operation revealed plans to commit various criminal acts, including arson in Jerusalem's Ein Kerem neighborhood, intelligence gathering, and targeting a police car. Evidence found included fake police identification and substantial cash, while it was reported that this plot was linked to Iranian agents offering substantial financial remuneration.

(With inputs from agencies.)