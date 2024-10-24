France Aims to Welcome 30,000 Indian Students by 2030

France's Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, has reiterated the commitment of his nation to bolster Indo-French educational relations during the recent Choose France Tour 2024. The ambassador revealed the tour's goal of drawing 30,000 Indian students to France by 2030, speaking candidly during the New Delhi segment of the tour.

The Choose France Tour 2024, now in full swing across India, showcases over 50 French institutions, offering comprehensive academic programs to prospective Indian students. The educational tour, ongoing from October 19 to October 27, includes stops in Mumbai, Chandigarh, New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, as per the tour's official website. Ambassador Mathou told ANI, "We are visiting around five cities including Chandigarh, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Currently, over 11,000 students and parents have registered, with 57 universities and academics from various fields participating."

Mathou further emphasized the strategic partnership between India and France, aiming for 30,000 Indian students by 2030. He noted, "Our students can become ambassadors of the Indo-French partnership amidst significant French investment in India, involving more than 700 companies creating over 500,000 jobs. Indian students in France have opportunities to return and contribute to this partnership." On the popularity of academic programs, he observed, "Business courses remain most popular, but we aim to draw Indian students to fields like engineering and hospitality. The Choose France Tour 2024 includes management and engineering schools, public universities, and specialized schools in hospitality and arts, offering personalized counseling on application processes for the next academic year."

