India-Canada Diplomatic Strain Deepens Amid Accusations of Double Standards

In a fiery response, Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, rebuked Canadian authorities for allegedly monitoring Indian journalists, accusing them of operating under 'double standards'. Verma submitted a dossier to the foreign interference commission regarding Canada's perceived actions.

During an interview, Verma pointed out the influential presence of Khalistani extremists in Canada, emphasizing their detrimental impact on Indo-Canadian relations. Highlighting the inconsistency between Canada's stated intentions and their actions, the envoy called for mutual respect as fellow democracies.

As tensions escalate, Verma criticized the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for allegedly levying unsubstantiated charges against India. He dismissed allegations concerning India's involvement in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar's death as politically motivated and lacking evidence, pointing at Canada's internal political agendas as the driving force behind these accusations.

