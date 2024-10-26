India's Growing Influence in the Global South: S Jaishankar Highlights Impact

In a recent address at Pune's FLAME University, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the significant trust and expectations that nations from the Global South place in India. He delineated that these countries, mostly those that have experienced colonization and are still developing, view India as a reliable partner.

Jaishankar highlighted three pivotal moments where India demonstrated its commitment to the Global South. During the COVID-19 pandemic, New Delhi's timely delivery of vaccines to impoverished nations left a lasting emotional impression, despite the developed world's stockpiling tactics—remarkably, when India was still vaccinating its own populace.

Additionally, Jaishankar praised India's role during the G20 summit, particularly with the African Union's inclusion. He asserted that the African nations respect India for its conscience, standing, and confidence, which were evident when India advocated for the African Union's seat at the G20.

