Rising Diphtheria Cases in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Amid Vaccination Struggles

Diphtheria cases are increasing in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, prompting concerns despite ongoing vaccination efforts. Challenges in fully inoculating children persist, with over 224 cases reported this year. Health authorities aim to increase vaccination coverage, facing hurdles in remote areas, as they work to curb the disease's spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 13:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Diphtheria cases in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa are on the rise, raising concerns about children's health in the region. Despite the efforts led by the Expanded Program of Immunisation (EPI) and the K-P Health Department, the vaccination drive faces significant hurdles, leaving many children vulnerable to the infectious disease, reports the Express Tribune.

Parents, like Sajid Khan from Bannu, report shortages in diphtheria vaccinations. "If our children were fully vaccinated, there would be no worry," Khan noted. An anonymous K-P Health Department official acknowledged the vaccination shortfall, with only 60% of children immunised even with available resources like bikes for vaccinators.

Data indicates 224 cases recorded in 2024 with hotspots in Peshawar and surrounding districts. Hospital records show current treatments in place. Efforts are underway to catch up on missed vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to exceed the 90% coverage mark, as highlighted by Muhammad Arif Khan, Director of EPI K-P.

Despite supply challenges, there's adequate availability of Diphtheria Antitoxin Serum. Authorities are optimistic, urging parental involvement in immunisation efforts to reduce disease spread, as reported by the Express Tribune. The struggle continues to control diphtheria in K-P's vulnerable areas to meet vaccination targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

