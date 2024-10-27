Left Menu

Zelenskyy Condemns Intensified Russian Attacks on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reports a surge in Russian aggression, with over 1,100 guided bombs and more than 560 drones used against Ukraine recently. Ukraine vows to strengthen defenses as attacks on cities and infrastructure persist, highlighting the need for advanced defense systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 23:51 IST
Zelenskyy Condemns Intensified Russian Attacks on Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo/@ZelenskyyUa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has raised alarms over the significant escalation in Russian assaults on Ukraine, revealing that more than 1,100 guided aerial bombs, over 560 strike drones, and about 20 different missiles were deployed by Moscow in just a week. Zelenskyy shared this dire situation via a post on X, indicting the relentless nature of Russian aggression against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.

In his message, Zelenskyy extended his gratitude to the Ukrainian defenders who tirelessly protect the nation from these offenses, acknowledging their crucial role in rescue operations and humanitarian assistance. He emphasized the government's commitment to reinforcing defenses and countering the adversary's advances, ensuring citizen safety.

The ongoing conflict, which sharply escalated with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, continues to claim numerous civilian lives. Russia, however, stands firm in denying any deliberate targeting of civilians despite evidences of strikes on populated areas. Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine's strategic cooperation with Western allies, underlining the urgency for sophisticated defense capabilities as attacks remain persistent, especially in the eastern and southern regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024