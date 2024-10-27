Zelenskyy Condemns Intensified Russian Attacks on Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reports a surge in Russian aggression, with over 1,100 guided bombs and more than 560 drones used against Ukraine recently. Ukraine vows to strengthen defenses as attacks on cities and infrastructure persist, highlighting the need for advanced defense systems.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has raised alarms over the significant escalation in Russian assaults on Ukraine, revealing that more than 1,100 guided aerial bombs, over 560 strike drones, and about 20 different missiles were deployed by Moscow in just a week. Zelenskyy shared this dire situation via a post on X, indicting the relentless nature of Russian aggression against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.
In his message, Zelenskyy extended his gratitude to the Ukrainian defenders who tirelessly protect the nation from these offenses, acknowledging their crucial role in rescue operations and humanitarian assistance. He emphasized the government's commitment to reinforcing defenses and countering the adversary's advances, ensuring citizen safety.
The ongoing conflict, which sharply escalated with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, continues to claim numerous civilian lives. Russia, however, stands firm in denying any deliberate targeting of civilians despite evidences of strikes on populated areas. Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine's strategic cooperation with Western allies, underlining the urgency for sophisticated defense capabilities as attacks remain persistent, especially in the eastern and southern regions.
