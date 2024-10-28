Egypt Proposes Ceasefire for Hostage Exchange in Gaza

In a bid to catalyze peace efforts in Gaza, Egypt has tabled a proposal for a two-day ceasefire aimed at facilitating the exchange of four Israeli hostages for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners. This initiative was brought to Israel's national security cabinet and is slated to include a further 10 days of negotiations post-hostage release, according to reports from The Times of Israel citing Israeli Security Agency Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and Channel 12.

The proposal has largely found support among ministers and security officials. However, it faces opposition from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. Prime Minister Netanyahu has refrained from putting the proposal to a vote, expressing reservations about the initial ceasefire's implications, and has instead instructed Ronen Bar to return to Egypt for better negotiating terms.

Complicating the negotiations, Hamas has signaled their willingness to consider the Egyptian proposal, contingent on conditions aligning with previous demands outlined in early July for a hostage deal. Sources from The Times of Israel, quoting Al Arabiya, indicate that Hamas requires assurance of Israel's adherence to the comprehensive ceasefire terms. The group's broader proposal calls for an end to the conflict, withdrawal of Israeli troops, and the release of Palestinian detainees in exchange for all Israeli hostages.

Concurrently, Mossad chief David Barnea visited Doha to discuss potential steps toward a hostage release agreement with CIA Director Bill Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. As per a Wall Street Journal report, during a recent meeting in Egypt, Barnea proposed safe passage out of Gaza for Hamas leaders, conditioned on disarming and releasing 101 hostages still held. However, the proposal was dismissed by Khalil al-Hayya, deputy head of Hamas for Gaza, who labeled it as a misinterpretation of the group's stance, cautioning it might extend the conflict substantially.

Despite not participating directly in negotiations, Egypt continues to exert its influence by hosting Hamas delegations to discuss the framework for a potential agreement. As of now, about 97 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, including two Israeli civilians held since 2014 and the bodies of two IDF soldiers, as documented by The Times of Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)