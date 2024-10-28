Left Menu

Sharjah Airport Launches First Direct Flight to the Maldives

Sharjah Airport and Air Arabia have inaugurated the first direct flight from Sharjah to the Maldives, marking a significant step in expanding Sharjah's presence in global tourism. The daily service aims to boost economic ties and enhance the travel experience for passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 09:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a groundbreaking move to bolster international connectivity, Sharjah Airport and Air Arabia have launched their inaugural direct flight service to the Maldives. The momentous occasion was celebrated on October 27, 2024, marking a pivotal advancement in Sharjah's trajectory in global travel and tourism sectors.

The launch ceremony was graced by notable figures, including Hassaan Waheed, Deputy Ambassador of the Republic of Maldives to the UAE, along with high-ranking officials from Sharjah Airport Authority and Air Arabia. This new route promises daily flights between Sharjah and Male, Maldives, operated with Airbus A320 aircraft, catering to the increasing demand for travel to the tropical haven.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, emphasized the airport's ongoing commitment to expanding its global footprint by adding new direct destinations. This strategic move aligns with Sharjah's ambition to fortify its aviation sector, fostering stronger economic and tourism ties with the Maldives and beyond. Echoing this sentiment, Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, highlighted the airline's dedication to providing affordable travel options, ensuring a richer travel experience for passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

