India and Spain Strengthen Ties with New Industrial Collaborations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez discussed strengthening India-Spain relations across sectors like trade, culture, and technology. They inaugurated the Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft assembly plant in Vadodara, symbolizing industrial excellence and growing bilateral friendship. The leaders highlighted ongoing collaborations and announced a new consulate in Barcelona.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:57 IST
Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/@sanchezcastejon). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez held comprehensive discussions aimed at fortifying India-Spain relations across numerous sectors including trade, culture, and technology. The dialogue occurred during a high-profile meeting in Vadodara.

The occasion marked the joint inauguration of the Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft assembly plant, a move seen as a testament to industrial excellence and as a symbol of the advancing ties between the two nations. Spanish President Sanchez underscored the importance of industrial and technological collaboration, viewing the plant as an engine for growth and a beacon of bilateral goodwill.

Following their meeting, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of Spain's first consulate in Barcelona, emphasizing the dynamic and multifaceted nature of the partnership. Both leaders also reflected on the historical cultural collaborations between their countries, recalling the late 1960s musical collaborations between Spanish guitarist Paco de Lucia and Indian musician Ravi Shankar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

