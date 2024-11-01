Bangladesh Minority Leader Partially Backs Trump's Diwali Remarks

In a surprising turn of events, Subrata Chowdhury, a senior leader from the Bangladesh Hindu, Buddha, Christians Okkay Parishad, has partially endorsed former US President Donald Trump's Diwali message. On Friday, Chowdhury acknowledged some truth in Trump's condemnation of atrocities against Hindus following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government.

Trump had criticized the 'barbaric violence' against minority communities and slammed US leaders for their perceived inaction. Chowdhury pointed out politically motivated attacks and the lack of legal actions against perpetrators during Hasina's regime. Many of those affected were part of the Awami League, he stated in an exclusive conversation with ANI.

Chowdhury expressed hope for stronger judicial actions, emphasizing the misuse of false legal cases against minorities. As the country moves past its political upheaval, he highlighted ongoing issues related to demonstrations and the general law and order situation, urging for meaningful reforms and consistent legal processes.

