Purdue Boosts Global Presence with New India Initiatives
Purdue University strengthens its ties with India through the launch of two key initiatives: the Purdue-India Centre for Education and Engagement and a US-India Centre of Excellence in Semiconductors. These efforts, supported by both governments, aim to foster collaboration in education and technology between the two nations.
Purdue University has unveiled two groundbreaking initiatives aimed at bolstering its educational ties with India. The Purdue-India Centre for Education and Engagement and the US-India Centre of Excellence in Semiconductors were announced at a fireside chat attended by Indiana Sen. Todd Young and US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti.
These initiatives are set to enhance education collaboration and industry partnerships. The Purdue-India Centre will act as a hub for academic engagement, offering joint degrees and fostering connections with Indian institutions. This move represents a new chapter in Purdue's 125-year relationship with India, focusing on fields like AI and data science.
Purdue President Mung Chiang emphasized the significance of these collaborations, noting that the efforts will also strengthen the university's government and industry ties. The initiatives mark important steps in expanding Purdue's global impact, supported by both the US and Indian governments.
