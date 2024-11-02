Left Menu

Pakistan Proposes Military Powers for Terrorist Detention

The Pakistani government has submitted a controversial bill granting military and civil forces power to detain terrorism suspects for up to three months under preventive detention. The bill amends the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997 and seeks to reinstate expired provisions, aiming to bolster national security.

Updated: 02-11-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 13:07 IST
Representative Image (Photo: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant legislative development, the Pakistani government has introduced a bill that permits military and civil armed forces to detain individuals charged with terrorism for up to three months, under a preventive detention framework. The bill was presented by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar during a sparsely attended session of the National Assembly, and was quickly forwarded to the relevant committee for further review.

The legislation proposes the formation of Joint Investigation Teams comprising members from various law enforcement and intelligence agencies to probe terrorism-related cases. Initial amendments to Clause 11EEEE of the Anti-Terrorism Act were made after the Army Public School attack in Peshawar but expired due to a sunset clause nearly a decade ago.

As per the bill's objectives, re-inserting Section 11EEEE is crucial to empowering authorities to detain suspects posing national security threats. The provisions allow preventive detention based on credible information or reasonable suspicion, enabling officials to act before potential terrorist acts are executed. The bill will also strengthen the legal framework for more effective counter-terrorism operations, facilitating comprehensive inquiries and intelligence gathering through JITs.

The proposed amendment outlines criteria for preventive detention, stipulating government or military authorization for a period not exceeding three months, after specifying reasons. It addresses concerns of public order and national security threats, adhering to Article 10 of the Constitution, whilst mandating that any armed forces-issued detention involve a JIT of diverse agency officers.

The bill's provisions are set to remain effective for two years following its enactment. Concurrent parliamentary discussions saw Speaker Ayaz Sadiq warning of convening committee meetings if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party fails to provide nominations by next week. The concern rose from criticism of ministerial absences during question hour sessions.

Additionally, Law Minister Tarar addressed opposition grievances over the Exit Control List, attributing entries to absconding in criminal cases, and encouraged formal review requests, noting a high acceptance rate of removal applications. The National Assembly is slated to reconvene on Monday evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

