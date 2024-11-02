India-Canada Rift Intensifies: MEA Protests Accusations

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a robust denial against allegations from the Canadian government regarding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. These claims, described as 'absurd and baseless,' have sparked a fresh diplomatic row between the two countries.

During a press briefing on Saturday, MEA Spokesperson Randir Jaiswal announced that a formal diplomatic note had been delivered to a representative of the Canadian High Commission. This note conveyed India's vehement objections, specifically addressing statements made by Canadian Deputy Minister David Morrison implicating India's Union Home Minister.

Jaiswal also accused high-ranking Canadian officials of intentionally leaking misleading information to international media, with the aim of tarnishing India's reputation globally. He cautioned that such actions could severely impact bilateral relations, as they align with what India perceives to be Canada's ongoing political agenda against it.

The tensions were further inflamed by reports from earlier in the week, which claimed that Canadian officials admitted to leaking sensitive information about India's alleged activities to The Washington Post. Nathalie Drouin, Canada's national security and intelligence adviser, reportedly disclosed these details, aggravating concerns about foreign interference.

India has consistently denied all allegations, branding them as 'absurd' and politically motivated. The Indian government has also criticized Canada for allegedly harboring extremist and anti-India elements, as diplomatic tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. (ANI)

