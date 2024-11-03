Left Menu

Former Ambassador Critiques Diplomatic Missteps in India-Canada Tensions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:18 IST
Former Ambassador KP Fabian (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical analysis of the escalating tensions between India and Canada, former Ambassador KP Fabian has attributed the strain to diplomatic missteps by the Canadian government. Speaking on Thursday, he underscored India's measured response amid the growing discord.

Fabian emphasized India's diplomatic approach following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's parliamentary claims of 'credible allegations' involving India in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Fabian praised India's actions, stating, 'I think MEA did what is right - it had to be done.' Notably, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned a 'representative' rather than a senior diplomat, signaling India's strategic displeasure.

The former Ambassador also criticized Canada's handling of the allegations, pointing out that public accusations hinder diplomatic resolution. He further highlighted reports of Indian consular officials being subjected to 'audio-video surveillance' in Canada, describing it as contrary to diplomatic norms, and urged for a return to conventional diplomacy to address the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

