Kamala Harris: Fighting On Despite Election Setback

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses supporters at Howard University, expressing hope amidst her loss, as Donald Trump secures a second term. Harris urges unity and fights for American ideals, emphasizing a commitment to women's rights and democracy, promising to continue the fight for a better future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 09:46 IST
US Vice President Kamala Harris (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
US Vice President Kamala Harris delivered an emotional address to her supporters at Howard University in the wake of losing the presidential election, as Donald Trump clinched a second term. Harris conveyed a message of hope and perseverance, expressing her commitment to America's future despite the defeat.

Harris emphasized that the values of the United States would continue to shine as long as people remain motivated to fight for them. She expressed gratitude towards her family, President Biden, her running mate Tim Walz, and her entire team for their unwavering support throughout the campaign.

Reflecting on the election, Harris acknowledged the emotions felt by many but reinforced the importance of accepting the results as a tenet of democracy. She vowed to continue championing women's rights and democracy, signaling a pledge to keep fighting for America's core ideals against the backdrop of Trump's victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

