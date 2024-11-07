Strengthening Ties: India-Zambia Joint Commission Boosts Bilateral Collaboration

The 6th session of the Zambia-India Joint Permanent Commission convened in Lusaka on November 6, co-chaired by Zambia's Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe and India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh. Both leaders reiterated their dedication to nurturing the burgeoning bilateral relationship for the benefit of their populations.

Diversified discussions covered multiple cooperation areas including agriculture, education, and technology, with a focus on celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations. The session emphasized realizing untapped potential in sectors such as energy, culture, defence, and healthcare. Practical steps included expanding the agro-processing sector and advancing the India-Zambia Technology Transfer Programme.

Commitments were made towards increased trade diversification and capacity building, marked by India's pledge of material aid amidst Zambia's drought. Opportunities for joint initiatives in renewable energy and affordable housing were also highlighted. The next Joint Permanent Commission meeting is set for 2026 in New Delhi, promising continued collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)