Strengthening Ties: India-Zambia Joint Commission Boosts Bilateral Collaboration
Zambia and India held their 6th Joint Permanent Commission session in Lusaka, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors. Both nations committed to expanding ties, realizing untapped potential, and improving trade. Discussions included agriculture, technology transfer, renewable energy, healthcare, and defence collaboration.
- Country:
- Zambia
The 6th session of the Zambia-India Joint Permanent Commission convened in Lusaka on November 6, co-chaired by Zambia's Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe and India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh. Both leaders reiterated their dedication to nurturing the burgeoning bilateral relationship for the benefit of their populations.
Diversified discussions covered multiple cooperation areas including agriculture, education, and technology, with a focus on celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations. The session emphasized realizing untapped potential in sectors such as energy, culture, defence, and healthcare. Practical steps included expanding the agro-processing sector and advancing the India-Zambia Technology Transfer Programme.
Commitments were made towards increased trade diversification and capacity building, marked by India's pledge of material aid amidst Zambia's drought. Opportunities for joint initiatives in renewable energy and affordable housing were also highlighted. The next Joint Permanent Commission meeting is set for 2026 in New Delhi, promising continued collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NLC India Ltd Forms Two Major Joint Ventures with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd for Renewable Energy and Lignite Power Projects
Serentica Global's Ambitious 10 GW Renewable Energy Plan for Andhra Pradesh
National Seed Congress 2023: Pioneering Resilient Agriculture
Agriculture Hurdles in India-EU Trade Talks
Department of Agriculture Declares FMD Outbreak Resolved in Several Provinces