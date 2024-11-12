China's Military Might on Display: Zhuhai Air Show 2024 Highlights

China's military innovation shines brightly at the 2024 Zhuhai Air Show, held in the coastal city from November 12 to 17. The event, known as the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, highlights the nation's technological prowess with remarkable displays of fighter jets, drones, and advanced military vehicles.

The J-35A stealth fighter, bearing similarities to the American F-35, is one of the show's significant revelations. Designed by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, this aircraft is poised to bolster China's air superiority alongside the J-20, making China the second nation after the USA with two operational fifth-generation stealth fighters.

Additionally, the event features new armaments like the HQ-19 air defense system and innovative vehicles, drawing significant attention. Despite restrictions on foreign media and the aftermath of the pandemic, the Zhuhai Air Show continues to offer a unique glimpse into China's defense capabilities, signaling future directions in military technology.

