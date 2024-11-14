Biden and Xi to Meet: A Critical Dialogue at APEC Summit

United States President Joe Biden is preparing for a pivotal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the 2024 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Lima, Peru. The announcement was made by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan during a briefing at the White House on Wednesday.

Sullivan highlighted this meeting as the third between Biden and Xi since Biden's tenure began and emphasized its importance in maintaining open channels of communication. Their prior engagements took place in Bali in 2022 at the G20 Summit and in California in 2023 during the APEC Summit.

President Biden's agenda includes strengthening US-China relations through strategic competition management, focusing on national security, alliances, and economic investments. He aims to ensure that bilateral relations do not spiral into conflict, while safeguarding American interests, particularly in technology and innovation sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)