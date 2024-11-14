India Demands Extradition of Khalistani Terrorist Arsh Dalla from Canada
The Ministry of External Affairs has urged Canada to extradite Arsh Dalla, a Khalistani terrorist, to face charges in India. Dalla, involved in violent activities in both countries, was recently arrested in Ontario. India's call for extradition highlights ongoing tensions with Canada over criminal activities linked to Dalla.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has officially requested Canada to extradite Arsh Dalla, a notorious Khalistani terrorist, to stand trial in India. Arshdeep Singh Gill, known as Arsh Dalla, was apprehended in Ontario following a violent shooting incident. The arrest has intensified India's bid for his extradition.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that efforts are underway to expedite the extradition process due to Arsh Dalla's extensive criminal activities in India and Canada. Charged in a recent Ontario shooting, Dalla's extradition is deemed necessary for justice by Indian authorities. Reports suggest that the Ontario Court will soon hear the case.
Designated as a terrorist in India, Dalla faces over 50 charges, including murder and extortion. Despite an initial denial of India's extradition request, the authorities have supplied more evidence to Canada. Arsh Dalla, linked to several violent gangs, remains a key figure in India's legal and diplomatic dialogue with Canada.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Canada
- Arsh Dalla
- Khalistani
- Terrorist
- Extradition
- MEA
- Violence
- Ontario
- Shooting
ALSO READ
Indian Railways Boosts Safety Measures for Festive Season Travel
Enhanced Security Measures at New Delhi Railway Station Amid Festive Rush
Jury Clears Abbott and Mead Johnson in Baby Formula Case
Rising Tensions: Terrorist Attacks Surge in Jammu and Kashmir
Terrorist Movement Sparks Search Operation in Bandipora