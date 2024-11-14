India Demands Extradition of Khalistani Terrorist Arsh Dalla from Canada

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has officially requested Canada to extradite Arsh Dalla, a notorious Khalistani terrorist, to stand trial in India. Arshdeep Singh Gill, known as Arsh Dalla, was apprehended in Ontario following a violent shooting incident. The arrest has intensified India's bid for his extradition.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that efforts are underway to expedite the extradition process due to Arsh Dalla's extensive criminal activities in India and Canada. Charged in a recent Ontario shooting, Dalla's extradition is deemed necessary for justice by Indian authorities. Reports suggest that the Ontario Court will soon hear the case.

Designated as a terrorist in India, Dalla faces over 50 charges, including murder and extortion. Despite an initial denial of India's extradition request, the authorities have supplied more evidence to Canada. Arsh Dalla, linked to several violent gangs, remains a key figure in India's legal and diplomatic dialogue with Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)