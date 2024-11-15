Leaders of UAE and Jordan Unite for Regional Stability and Humanitarian Efforts

In a significant diplomatic exchange, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates engaged in a pivotal phone conversation with King Abdullah II of Jordan. The dialogue centered around fortifying the robust relationship between the UAE and Jordan, with a view towards enhancing cooperation that aligns with the development goals and forward-looking visions of both nations.

The leaders tackled an array of pressing regional and international topics, particularly highlighting the turbulent situation in the Middle East and the escalating tensions in Gaza. They reiterated the urgent necessity for bolstering efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, stressing adherence to international humanitarian law to protect civilians and reinforcing joint humanitarian initiatives to ameliorate the dire conditions in the embattled region.

Moreover, Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah accentuated the need to harness the resolutions from the extraordinary Arab and Islamic summit recently conducted in Saudi Arabia. Their discussion emphasized achieving comprehensive de-escalation, curbing the spread of regional conflicts, and ensuring the security and stability crucial for sustained peace in the Middle East.

