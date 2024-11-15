Left Menu

Leaders of UAE and Jordan Unite for Regional Stability and Humanitarian Efforts

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Abdullah II of Jordan discussed strengthening bilateral ties, regional cooperation, and humanitarian efforts in Gaza. They emphasized the importance of a ceasefire and building on recent summit outcomes to enhance security and stability in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:45 IST
Leaders of UAE and Jordan Unite for Regional Stability and Humanitarian Efforts
UAE President, Jordan King (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant diplomatic exchange, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates engaged in a pivotal phone conversation with King Abdullah II of Jordan. The dialogue centered around fortifying the robust relationship between the UAE and Jordan, with a view towards enhancing cooperation that aligns with the development goals and forward-looking visions of both nations.

The leaders tackled an array of pressing regional and international topics, particularly highlighting the turbulent situation in the Middle East and the escalating tensions in Gaza. They reiterated the urgent necessity for bolstering efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, stressing adherence to international humanitarian law to protect civilians and reinforcing joint humanitarian initiatives to ameliorate the dire conditions in the embattled region.

Moreover, Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah accentuated the need to harness the resolutions from the extraordinary Arab and Islamic summit recently conducted in Saudi Arabia. Their discussion emphasized achieving comprehensive de-escalation, curbing the spread of regional conflicts, and ensuring the security and stability crucial for sustained peace in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024