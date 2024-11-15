Tragedy in Daska: Domestic Disputes Turn Deadly in Punjab

In a harrowing series of events in Daska, a pregnant woman was brutally murdered by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, as reported by ARY News. The victim, Zehra, aged 26, was dismembered and her body disposed of in a canal, supposedly to fabricate a narrative of her 'running away.' This grisly crime in Kotli Marlan village has resulted in the arrest of the accused, Sughra Bibi and her daughter Yasmeen, along with a grandson, Abdullah.

Zehra's origins trace back to Gurjanwala's Kot Mand village, and she had been married to Qadeer of Kotli Marlan since 2020. Meanwhile, authorities have yet to track down her husband, Qadeer, who is reportedly working abroad. Daska police have registered a case and are pursuing other charges related to the incident.

This tragic story unfolds in the backdrop of another chilling crime in Sadiqabad, where a domestic dispute led to a man's gruesome attack on his wife using acid. The victim, Saira, aged 35, suffered severe burns, with 80 percent of her body affected. She is in critical condition, following treatment at a local hospital. Saira and her father claim that her in-laws also played a role in the horrific act, but the police have been reluctant to file charges against all involved, leaving the family desperate for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)