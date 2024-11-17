Strengthening Strategic Ties: Modi's Historic Nigeria Visit

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held what he described as 'very productive discussions' with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The talks aimed at boosting the strategic partnership between the two nations, with PM Modi emphasizing the potential for stronger ties in sectors such as defence, technology, and health.

During the meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, India and Nigeria exchanged several key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). Joining PM Modi at the exchange were External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other officials, cementing bilateral relations.

India and Nigeria became strategic partners in 2007, with over 200 Indian companies investing more than USD 27 billion in Nigeria's key sectors. Marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years, PM Modi's trip forms part of a larger tour including Brazil and Guyana from November 17 to 21.

