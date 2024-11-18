Biden Unveils Ambitious Climate Initiatives at G20 in Brazil

United States President Joe Biden revealed a comprehensive set of climate initiatives on Sunday, aimed at reinforcing efforts against climate change. Speaking in Brazil ahead of the G20 Summit slated for Monday in Rio De Janeiro, Biden marked a historic milestone as the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Amazon rainforest.

In a subsequent press conference, Biden committed an additional $50 million to Brazil's Amazon fund, a befitting gesture following a prior U.S. contribution of the same amount. Underscoring climate action as a central theme of his administration, Biden announced four key measures, including a strategic partnership with a Brazilian firm by the U.S. development finance corporation to drive substantial reforestation investments in the Amazon.

Biden also vowed to establish a restoration and bioeconomy finance coalition poised to channel at least $10 billion by 2030, targeting the restoration and protection of 20,000 square miles of Brazilian land. In addition, he pledged U.S. support for Brazilian President Lula's new initiative, 'The Tropical Forest Forever Fund.'

Emphasizing the global stakes, Biden remarked, "It is in the interest of all of us. The U.S. benefits from it as much as any other country does, including here in Brazil." He highlighted that the battle to safeguard the planet equates to "literally" defending humanity for future generations.

Biden reflected on his upcoming succession, asserting, "I will leave my successor and my country with a strong foundation to build on if they choose to do so. It's true some may seek to deny and delay the green energy revolution that is underway in America but nobody can reverse it." This comes as President-elect Trump, poised to assume office in January 2025 after a recent electoral victory, forms his foreign policy and national security agenda, having previously displayed reservations regarding climate initiatives during his first presidential term.

Donald Trump secured a second term as United States President, outpacing Democratic contender Kamala Harris by clinching 295 electoral votes in the 2024 election, compared to Harris's 226. In the aftermath of his triumph, Trump is moving rapidly to set up his administration ahead of his January 2025 inauguration. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)