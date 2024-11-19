Left Menu

Autocraft's E20+ Air Taxi Revolutionizes Urban Mobility in UAE

Autocraft, a subsidiary of Kintsugi, unveiled its innovative EVTOL air taxi, the E20+, at the Abu Dhabi Air Expo, marking a new era in urban air mobility. This zero-emission vehicle signifies endless growth possibilities and aligns with the UAE's vision to lead in technology and transportation.

Representative image (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi, UAE – Autocraft, a subsidiary of Kintsugi and a leader in advanced air mobility, has unveiled its groundbreaking EVTOL air taxi concept, the E20+, at the Abu Dhabi Air Expo. This launch signifies a major advancement in efficient air transportation, designed to enhance mobility and connectivity across the UAE.

The E20+ name represents a new era of urban air mobility. 'E' stands for Electric, highlighting the vehicle's zero-emission propulsion, and Elevate, reflecting Autocraft's mission to enhance our experience of time. Meanwhile, '20+' symbolizes limitless growth, aligning with the UAE's vision to innovate and lead in technology and transportation.

According to Sean Teo, Managing Director of Kintsugi, the Autocraft EVTOL is more than just a vehicle; it embodies a commitment to redefining urban mobility with efficiency and progress. Tareq AlBannay, VP of Future Systems at Kintsugi, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the UAE's drive for innovation and Autocraft's role in shaping the future of mobility from its base in the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

