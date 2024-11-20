Left Menu

U.S. Commission Recommends Taiwan Armament Status Shift to NATO Plus Level

The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission proposed giving Taiwan the same arms sales status as NATO Plus countries. The commission's 793-page report suggests amending the Arms Export Control Act and creating a Taiwan Allies Fund to support diplomatic partners. It highlights ongoing security tensions with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:28 IST
U.S. Commission Recommends Taiwan Armament Status Shift to NATO Plus Level
Representivate Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A U.S. congressional commission has proposed a significant legal shift aimed at enhancing Taiwan's military procurement capabilities. According to a recent report by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC), legislation should be amended to afford Taiwan the same arms sales status as nations within the NATO Plus circle, which includes Japan, Australia, South Korea, Israel, and New Zealand.

The recommendations form part of a comprehensive 793-page document examining various facets of U.S.-China relations, ranging from trade dynamics to security considerations concerning Taiwan and Hong Kong. A key aspect of the proposal is an amendment to the 1976 Arms Export Control Act. If enacted, this change would ease congressional approval for U.S. military sales to Taiwan, raising the current financial threshold for required scrutiny from military deals exceeding $14 million to those over $25 million.

Beyond arms sales, the report suggests creating a "Taiwan Allies Fund" to financially support countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Annual contributions could reach up to 15% of the fund, but nations breaking ties with Taiwan would forfeit eligibility. The commission voiced concerns over China's persistent annexation efforts and emphasized the need for U.S. support to counteract military intimidation as Taiwan strategizes its defense around asymmetric warfare. However, despite these proposals, Taiwan remains reliant on U.S. deterrence, with potential threats from China looming as they approach their 2027 modernization goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024