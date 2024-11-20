U.S. Commission Recommends Taiwan Armament Status Shift to NATO Plus Level

A U.S. congressional commission has proposed a significant legal shift aimed at enhancing Taiwan's military procurement capabilities. According to a recent report by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC), legislation should be amended to afford Taiwan the same arms sales status as nations within the NATO Plus circle, which includes Japan, Australia, South Korea, Israel, and New Zealand.

The recommendations form part of a comprehensive 793-page document examining various facets of U.S.-China relations, ranging from trade dynamics to security considerations concerning Taiwan and Hong Kong. A key aspect of the proposal is an amendment to the 1976 Arms Export Control Act. If enacted, this change would ease congressional approval for U.S. military sales to Taiwan, raising the current financial threshold for required scrutiny from military deals exceeding $14 million to those over $25 million.

Beyond arms sales, the report suggests creating a "Taiwan Allies Fund" to financially support countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Annual contributions could reach up to 15% of the fund, but nations breaking ties with Taiwan would forfeit eligibility. The commission voiced concerns over China's persistent annexation efforts and emphasized the need for U.S. support to counteract military intimidation as Taiwan strategizes its defense around asymmetric warfare. However, despite these proposals, Taiwan remains reliant on U.S. deterrence, with potential threats from China looming as they approach their 2027 modernization goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)