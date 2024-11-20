Yokohama Unveils 'Tech Hub': Gateway to Global Innovation

Left Menu

Yokohama City inaugurates 'Tech Hub Yokohama' to foster global innovation, uniting researchers and entrepreneurs to nurture startups and unicorn companies. Located in Minato Mirai, the hub aspires to establish a world-class tech ecosystem, enhancing Yokohama's global appeal and addressing existing startup challenges.

20-11-2024
Tech Hub Yokohama launched to support start-ups (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Yokohama City has officially launched 'Tech Hub Yokohama,' a significant initiative aimed at bolstering global startups and fostering innovation. The launch event, held amid much fanfare, brought together aspiring business leaders to mark this pivotal moment.

Situated in the bustling Minato Mirai area—an epicenter for both large-scale global corporations and burgeoning small enterprises—'Tech Hub Yokohama' seeks to create a collaborative environment for researchers, engineers, and entrepreneurs. Yokohama Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka emphasized the city's ambition to transform into a global tech startup hub, driven by the theme 'Tech and Global' to establish a world-class ecosystem.

According to Akiko Yamaga, Manager of Development Planning at Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd, while Yokohama has historically supported startups, it still faces challenges in matching Tokyo's success in creating unicorn companies, particularly in funding. However, with Minato Mirai's rich concentration of R&D centers and a burgeoning research environment, 'Tech Hub Yokohama' aims to intensify support and cultivate a fertile ground for innovations. Executive Director of Venture Cafe Tokyo, Ryusuke Komura, noted Yokohama's potential to attract global talent and its aspirations to match leading urban centers.

Venture Cafe Tokyo's Yokohama Connect Program Manager, Marcel Rasinger, expressed his vision of building a vast, innovative community around 'tech and global' themes. Drawing on his Austrian and Japanese heritage, Rasinger aspires to merge Yokohama's capabilities with the global stage, emphasizing the importance of global connections for success. 'Tech Hub Yokohama' stands as a testament to the city's commitment to nurturing new business ventures.

