Pakistan's 2024 Dengue Outbreak: Over 20,000 Cases Reported

Pakistan has recorded over 20,000 dengue cases in 2024, with Balochistan reporting the highest numbers. The WHO stresses the importance of vector control to combat this recurring health challenge. The absence of data from Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan adds to concerns about the true extent of the outbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is witnessing a severe dengue outbreak in 2024, with more than 20,000 cases reported, according to ARY News. Data from the National Institute of Health indicates that from January to mid-November, 20,057 cases were registered, resulting in ten fatalities. The ongoing health crisis highlights significant regional disparities.

Balochistan emerges as the most affected area, reporting 6,958 cases. Punjab follows with 5,405 cases and eight deaths. Other regions, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, also recorded substantial numbers. However, the lack of reported data from Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan raises alarm among health officials.

Lahore recently saw an uptick with 56 new cases in one day alone. As dengue fever, primarily spread by the Aedes mosquito, poses a continual threat, health experts urge enhanced preventive measures. The WHO emphasizes control through effective mosquito management, as early detection is crucial for reducing severe case fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

