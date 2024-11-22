Hungarian PM Defends Netanyahu Against ICC Warrants

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has fiercely criticized the International Criminal Court's recent issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, denouncing the move as 'brazen, cynical and completely unacceptable'. In a gesture of solidarity, Orban invited Netanyahu to visit Hungary, promising him safety and freedom during his stay.

The ICC, based in The Hague, charged Netanyahu and Gallant with 'crimes against humanity and war crimes', citing alleged policies targeting civilians and inducing starvation in Gaza. This decision has drawn stark reactions, with Orban asserting on social media that the warrants represent an 'outrageously brazen' affront to international law.

Netanyahu expressed gratitude for Hungary's support, labeling the ICC's decision as a modern-day Dreyfus trial rooted in antisemitism. He vehemently defended Israel's military conduct in Gaza, emphasizing efforts to minimize civilian harm while accusing Hamas of using civilians as shields. Despite the ICC's actions, Netanyahu maintained that Israel would continue its defensive measures, with staunch backing from allies like the United States.

