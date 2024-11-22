Left Menu

Hungarian PM Defends Netanyahu Against ICC Warrants

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban condemned the ICC's arrest warrants against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, labeling them 'brazen' and 'unacceptable'. Orban extended an invitation to Netanyahu to visit Hungary, ensuring his safety. Netanyahu compared the warrants to the Dreyfus trial, condemning the ICC's decision as 'antisemitic'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:02 IST
Hungarian Prime Minister ViktorOrban (Photo/@PM_ViktorOrban). Image Credit: ANI
  • Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has fiercely criticized the International Criminal Court's recent issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, denouncing the move as 'brazen, cynical and completely unacceptable'. In a gesture of solidarity, Orban invited Netanyahu to visit Hungary, promising him safety and freedom during his stay.

The ICC, based in The Hague, charged Netanyahu and Gallant with 'crimes against humanity and war crimes', citing alleged policies targeting civilians and inducing starvation in Gaza. This decision has drawn stark reactions, with Orban asserting on social media that the warrants represent an 'outrageously brazen' affront to international law.

Netanyahu expressed gratitude for Hungary's support, labeling the ICC's decision as a modern-day Dreyfus trial rooted in antisemitism. He vehemently defended Israel's military conduct in Gaza, emphasizing efforts to minimize civilian harm while accusing Hamas of using civilians as shields. Despite the ICC's actions, Netanyahu maintained that Israel would continue its defensive measures, with staunch backing from allies like the United States.

