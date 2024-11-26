Left Menu

Dubai's Bold Move: Training Emirati Youth in Future Tech

The UAE has launched an initiative to train 5,000 Emirati students in future technologies over five years, underlining Dubai's commitment to digital economy leadership. The program aims to equip youth with essential skills for participation in the evolving tech sector, fostering innovation and sustainable growth.

Artificial Intelligence Office, EHRDC launch '5000 Digital Talent' initiative. (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Dubai, UAE—In a strategic move to bolster its position as a global leader in digital innovation, the UAE's Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy Office has announced a landmark initiative targeting the next generation of tech-savvy Emiratis. This initiative seeks to train 5,000 students in cutting-edge technologies over the next five years, a project spearheaded under the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The initiative aligns with Dubai's ambitious goals to enhance its digital economy and empower its youth to take on leadership roles in future technology sectors. Minister Omar Sultan Al Olama emphasized the UAE's ongoing commitment to invest in national talent, ensuring they have the tools and skills necessary to drive innovation and shape a promising digital future.

Furthering this vision, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the EHRDC, highlighted the critical role of partnerships in bridging academia and industry. The initiative has already formed strategic collaborations with LinkedIn, SAS, and major universities to provide mentorship and practical training, ensuring students are well-prepared for the tech industry's demands. The initiative aims to create a future-ready workforce adept at leading the nation's digital transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

