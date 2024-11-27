Bushra Bibi's Bold Stance Fuels PTI Islamabad Protest Tensions

In a surprising turn of events, Bushra Bibi, former first lady of Pakistan, played a pivotal role in thwarting efforts to redirect the PTI protest from Islamabad's D-Chowk, according to reports from Dawn. The government's accusations against Bushra Bibi include derailing negotiations and inciting violence among party supporters.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, an aide to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, recounted that mediation efforts began late Monday. The plan was for the PTI march to halt at Sangjani—a location on the capital's outskirts. Imran Khan, the jailed PTI chairman, agreed to this proposal, provided it led to solid negotiations with the government for his release and the withdrawal of charges against him and fellow leaders.

However, Bushra Bibi's assertive involvement reportedly energized PTI workers and diminished Gandapur's authority. Tensions escalated when a protest vehicle struck Rangers personnel near D-Chowk. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi accused an unnamed 'secret leader' of undermining the protest accord, hinting at Bushra Bibi's role, while Information Minister Atta Tarar directly blamed her for escalating the situation by sending children and laborers to the front lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)