Security Alert Issued: Avoid Peshawar's Serena Hotel

The U.S. Mission to Pakistan has released a security alert concerning threats to the Serena Hotel in Peshawar, urging mission personnel to avoid the location until December 16. This measure is based on security information received by the mission, highlighting potential risks at the hotel, located on Khyber Road.

American citizens are similarly advised to steer clear of the Serena Hotel and its vicinity, and to rethink travel plans to the area. The mission reiterates the 'Do Not Travel' advisory for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to ongoing terrorism threats, first issued on September 10. Citizens are urged to follow safety protocols and keep abreast of local developments.

The Level 4 travel advisory for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reflects persistent threats from active terrorist and insurgent groups, who frequently target civilians, NGO workers, and security forces. Violent factions continue to orchestrate attacks in the region, including Balochistan, posing significant risks to both locals and foreigners alike.

The advisory outlines the severe impact of terrorism in the area, noting both large-scale and localized attacks that have caused numerous casualties. With terrorists often operating without warning, public spaces such as markets, transportation hubs, and even U.S. diplomatic sites remain potential targets. The advisory underscores the urgency of caution for U.S. citizens in Pakistan.

