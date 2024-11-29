Left Menu

Bushra Bibi's Discontent Sparks PTI Leadership Crisis

Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, criticized party leaders for their absence at a crucial protest. She allegedly used harsh language, leading to resignations. The protest in Islamabad aimed to reclaim PTI's mandate, release prisoners, and reverse a controversial constitutional amendment, causing clashes with security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 09:42 IST
Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf party's supporters protesting for Imran Khan's release (FilePhoto/X@PTIofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Bushra Bibi, the spouse of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has expressed dissatisfaction with the party leadership after a protest fell flat last Tuesday, her sister Maryam Riaz Wattoo disclosed in an interview with ARY News. Despite being uninvited, Bushra Bibi attended PTI's political committee meeting and openly criticized leaders for their absence at the D Chowk rally in Islamabad.

According to Wattoo, in a telephonic conversation after being allegedly moved to an undisclosed location in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bushra Bibi conveyed her disappointment, indicating that party figures abandoned her during a critical moment. Reports suggested that Bushra Bibi's blunt remarks, notably describing PTI leaders as 'beghairat' and 'vultures,' occurred in a meeting prior to a significant rally in the capital.

Following these events, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja announced his resignation, a decision influenced by Bushra Bibi's confrontation, ARY News noted. On the night between Monday and Tuesday, prompted by Bushra Bibi, PTI supporters clashed with security forces in a protest aimed at reclaiming their mandate, freeing political prisoners, including Imran Khan, and reversing a contentious constitutional amendment related to judicial appointments, reports Al Jazeera.

(With inputs from agencies.)

