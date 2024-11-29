Left Menu

India Urges Bangladesh to Protect Minorities Amid Rising Tensions

India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed concern over increasing violence and extremist rhetoric in Bangladesh, urging the interim government to safeguard Hindu and minority populations. The arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das has exacerbated tensions. India's MEA highlights the impact on bilateral relations while advocating for justice and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:48 IST
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Image Credit: YouTube/MinistryofExternalAffairs). Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has voiced concerns over a surge in extremist rhetoric and violence in Bangladesh, drawing attention to targeted attacks on Hindu and minority communities. During a recent media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India's consistent stance, urging Bangladesh's interim government to safeguard minority groups.

Jaiswal noted, "India has firmly addressed the threats and attacks on minorities with Bangladesh. The interim government must uphold its duty to protect all minorities against violence and provocation. We urge Bangladesh to implement measures ensuring minority protection and interests." The spokesperson also highlighted ISKCON's reputation, advocating for a fair legal process regarding Chinmoy Krishna Das's case.

Das, a Hindu spiritual leader, faces sedition charges for allegedly raising a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag. Despite ISKCON's denial of involvement in related violence, unrest continues following a lawyer's death during clashes in Chattogram. Meanwhile, India reaffirmed ongoing trade relations with Bangladesh amidst these tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

