India Raises Alarm Over Minority Violence in Bangladesh

India's government has voiced its alarm over rising incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated in Parliament. Addressing lawmakers, he emphasized that safeguarding citizens, including minorities, is the obligation of Bangladesh's government.

Answering BJP MP Arun Kumar Sagar's inquiry, Jaishankar noted multiple reports of aggression targeting Hindu communities in Bangladesh, echoing concerns that persisted till August 2024. Incidents during the Durga Puja festival highlighted vulnerabilities, prompting India to urge Dhaka to prioritize minority safety.

The Indian High Commission intensifies monitoring and diplomatic exchanges to ensure minority protection. Amidst accusations, India reiterated its call for proactive measures against rising extremist threats and urged prompt action to fortify community security across Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)