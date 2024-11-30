Pakistan: Smog engulfs Karachi as air quality reaches "very unhealthy" level

Amid the ongoing pollution crisis, smog continues to engulf various parts of Pakistan, with Karachi's air quality reaching a "very unhealthy" level for the first time in a month. On Saturday morning, the port city's air quality index (AQI) surged to 212, making it the most polluted major city globally, according to the Swiss group IQAir's rankings as reported by The News International.

At around 9:20 am, the concentration of harmful PM2.5 pollutants in Karachi's air was 27.4 times above the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended guidelines. The air quality monitor indicated a sharp decline in the city's air quality, with the AQI briefly surpassing the 200 mark considered "very unhealthy" for humans for the first time in a month. After a slight improvement, the AQI in Karachi fell to 194.

IQAir attributes Karachi's air pollution to factors such as the large number of vehicles on the roads, the burning of waste and garbage, and emissions from factories. According to the report, Lahore remained the second-most polluted city, with an AQI of 298, just two points away from the "hazardous" category. As Punjab continues to suffer from severe smog, Lahore has frequently appeared among the most polluted cities in the world for nearly two months.

As Punjab continues to battle severe smog, its capital has consistently ranked among the most polluted cities in the world for nearly two months. Despite recent fluctuations in the AQI, which included significant improvements from the unprecedented spike earlier this month, persistent smog continues to shroud the city, leaving residents struggling with dangerous air quality and health risks. Each winter, a combination of low-quality fuel emissions from factories and vehicles, compounded by seasonal crop burning by farmers, blankets parts of Punjab, with cooler temperatures and stagnant winds trapping the pollution.

According to IQAir, an AQI between 201 and 300 is deemed "Very Unhealthy," while an AQI from 0 to 50 is considered "Good" and from 51 to 100 is categorized as "Moderate." An AQI ranging from 101 to 150 is "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups," and an AQI from 151 to 200 is labeled as "Unhealthy." IQAir considers an AQI of 301 and above to be "Hazardous." Inhaling toxic air has devastating health effects, with the WHO warning that prolonged exposure can lead to strokes, heart disease, lung cancer, and respiratory illnesses. (ANI)

